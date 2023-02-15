Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.9 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

LBLCF stock remained flat at $86.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $95.55.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.