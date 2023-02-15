LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,059. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

