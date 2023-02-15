LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Trading Up 41.6%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) was up 41.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 39,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 983% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Trading Up 41.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Institutional Trading of LMF Acquisition Opportunities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

