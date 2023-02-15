LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE RAMP traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 454,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 431,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in LiveRamp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after acquiring an additional 295,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LiveRamp by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

