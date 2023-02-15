Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Position Reduced by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,481,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 8.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 186.0% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,248,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOKM opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

