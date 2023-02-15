Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 5.9% Higher

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 86,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 289,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

