Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Down 2.2%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 671,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70.
Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.
