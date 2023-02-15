LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,170 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises 6.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of LHC Group worth $163,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after buying an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. 6,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

