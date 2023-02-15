Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lendlease Group

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 3,621 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). In related news, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans bought 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.69 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,890.00 ($53,395.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,121 shares of company stock valued at $498,922.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.