Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 1.1 %

LDOS traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.