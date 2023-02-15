Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 108,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

