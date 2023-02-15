Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.6 days.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

