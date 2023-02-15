Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.6 days.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Legend Power Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Power Systems (LPSIF)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.