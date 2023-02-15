Legend of RPS (LRPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.62

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00428505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.11 or 0.28384976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

