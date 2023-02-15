Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.3% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,950,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,898,375. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

