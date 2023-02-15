Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 0.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,138. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $189.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

