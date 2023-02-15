LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,138,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,379,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

