Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $90.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

