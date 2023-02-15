Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $89.27 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

