Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

