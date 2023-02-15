Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Stock Performance

Labor Smart has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The firm has a market cap of $506,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.47.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.