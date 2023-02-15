Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.21

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 784490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

