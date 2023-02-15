Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of KHNGY opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.