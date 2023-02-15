Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance
Shares of KHNGY opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.45.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
