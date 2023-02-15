Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KHNGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

