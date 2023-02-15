KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $828.68 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.42 or 0.00034952 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00425922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.01 or 0.28213857 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

