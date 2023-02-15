Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kubota stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. Kubota has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.