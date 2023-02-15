Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KUASF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from 70.00 to 80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,076. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

