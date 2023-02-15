Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 698,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -183.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.