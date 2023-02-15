Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of DNUT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 596,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

