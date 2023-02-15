Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.
Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %
KHC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,388. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz
In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
See Also
