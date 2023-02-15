Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

KHC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,388. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.