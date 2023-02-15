Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 600,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

