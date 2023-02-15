Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Kornit Digital Stock Down 9.2 %
NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 600,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.68.
Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
