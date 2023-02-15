Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 275,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

