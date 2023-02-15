Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,310,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

