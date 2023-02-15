Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.4 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KHTRF stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.77.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

