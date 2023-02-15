Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.4 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KHTRF stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.77.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.