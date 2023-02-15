Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

KRG stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

