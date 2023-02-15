Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted Sells 7,406 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

