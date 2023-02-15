Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 5.1%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 4,835,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,167,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.