Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 5.1%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 4,835,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,167,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.41.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
