Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 6.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 485,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,242,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

