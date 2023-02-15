King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,638 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after buying an additional 329,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.