King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Pinterest worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 88,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 169.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489,774 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -164.52 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,310,523 shares of company stock valued at $56,778,190. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

