King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.10 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.29% of Palomar worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.