King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.10 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.29% of Palomar worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palomar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.