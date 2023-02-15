King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $40.94 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,046 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $40,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

