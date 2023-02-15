King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $22.70 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

