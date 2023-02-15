King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 69,070 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,929 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Tapestry worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tapestry by 399.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

