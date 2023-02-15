King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.64% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

