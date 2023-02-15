Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on KNTK. Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik
Kinetik Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of KNTK opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.
Kinetik Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.
