Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTK. Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 13,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of KNTK opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

