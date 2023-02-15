KeyCorp Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $105.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

ENTG stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

