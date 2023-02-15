KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 1,484,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,982,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

