KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

