Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KOYJF remained flat at $16.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kemira Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Further Reading

