Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

